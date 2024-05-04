Danny Rohl praises Dejphon Chansiri and Sheffield Wednesday players but no word on his future yet

The German, who inherited a club that took just three points from its first 11 games and took some time to adjust to a division and a job he had never worked in before.

But a 2-0 win at Sunderland, the Owls' third on the trot, saw them finish the campaign in 20th.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was a remarkable achievement and one that will inevitably attract the attention of other clubs, but Rohl was determined to enjoy the moment and not think about what comes next for him.

"I just feel tired," he said. "The last six months were a hard and tough journey so to come to this point was unbelievable.

"There was not one millimetre of space (with other results), we had to win and we did.

"In moments today we had some luck, the luck we needed in our situation, but overall we should be very proud of our team and our club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's not normal to stay in the league when you've just won one game in 19 matchdays from the beginning of the season, it shows a lot about our mentality and attitude.

PROUD: Sheffield Wednesday manager Danny Rohl celebrates the win over Sunderland which secured his club's place in next season's Championship

"I want to say thank you to our chairman because he's the guy who gave me the opportunity for my first job as manager and we should not forget this and be proud of the whole club.

"There has been togetherness in the whole club for the six months I've been here, thank you for everything."

Relegation-threatened Blackburn Rovers, Plymouth Argyle and Birmingham City all won but it was not enough for the latter, demoted with 50 points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Owls showed few signs of nerves, taking an early two-goal lead through Liam Palmer and Josh Windass – his third in as many games, all won – and although they conceded good chances to the hosts, who hit the post through Jack Clarke, there was never any conviction the Black Cats would score, let alone take the win needed to send Wednesday down.

"Our start to the game was good then Sunderland missed some chances and maybe on another day they scored and you are running behind and it's more and more pressure," admitted Rohl.

"I think the two goals were fantastic in build up. In the last weeks we've spoken a lot about our pressing but today we scored fantastic goals from ball possession building up and this was the result of our work building up.

"We have a lot of tools to beat the opponent and you can see on the pitch the decision-making is better.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"In the extra time I was a little bit nervous because you never know what happens in football, then it was really just happy.

"In this moment you can't really think about it, just have to enjoy it and say thank you for the moment. Normally I don't drink alcohol but maybe there will be one beer today and we have to enjoy this evening."

Rohl was full of praise for his players.

"You can have an idea as a manager but without your players you can't do this," he argued. "It was really a strength that we believed and we never gave up. We came back again and again and the biggest present is for our fans.

"They had at the start of the season not the best time but now they can enjoy and look forward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"You have to consistently take points and even when we took points, points, points, we didn't come closer because other teams also won.

"For me you can speak about the Premier League but maybe the Championship is the closest challenge you can have."

There have been rumours circulating about Rohl's future for weeks and it is clear chairman Dejphon Chansiri will need to sell an exciting project to kick on from here to Rohl, and persuade him he can be trusted to deliver on it.

"After the season is before the (next) season, today I will not speak about my future," insisted Rohl, knowing that was the main thing supporters wanted to hear about.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I want to enjoy today and we will see what we can do or not.