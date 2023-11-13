Danny Rohl saw Sheffield Wednesday lose heart for first time in 4-0 defeat to Millwall
The Owls ought to have scored first, but Anthony Musaba's 29th-minute shot was wild.
When Murray Wallace headed Millwall in front with the game’s first effort on target two minutes later, the Owls unravelled.
George Saville's wonderful strike was followed by second-half goals from two former Rotherham United defenders, Cameron Dawson presenting the ball to Wes Harding, and Brooke Norton-Cuffy running through far too easily.
It was the fourth game out of five the Owls have lost without scoring under Rohl.
"When I look back at all the games when we conceded goals we've still been in the game," he argued. "This was the first game where you had the feeling that after we conceded we were feeling a little bit down but this is normal because they are humans.
"That's partly down to the opponent and Millwall were very clinical. They scored with nearly their first two chances – it wasn't even really a chance when they shot from 20, 25 yards (for Saville’s goal).
"Then the opponent has more energy and we had a little bit less. This is football.
"It's important we learn from this situation to be better in the future."
Rohl must also find a way to get confidence into his bottom-of-the-Championship side during the two-week international break before they travel to Wayne Rooney's Birmingham City.
"I believe in my group because of the quality of the training and this is important," he said.
"I will tell them every single day I'm convinced we can fight the battle this season, then we just have to get the next result and hopefully you can create something and build up the confidence."