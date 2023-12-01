Danny Rohl says Sheffield Wednesday will take no risks with Michael Smith's fitness
An unspecified knock means former Rotherham United striker Smith has not featured since the November 4 defeat at Bristol City. Teenager Bailey Cadamarteri led the line in his absence during Wednesday's 1-1 draw at home to Leicester City.
But Rohl, who appears to have lost some faith in the experienced Lee Gregory, is being careful not to rush Smith back.
"It will be difficult," he cautioned. "If there is too much risk he will not play."
There was some good news, though, with Rohl saying: "All the players who were available on Wednesday are available for the weekend."
"It's sometimes about bringing fresh legs in, especially when you have period where the games are so close.
"You have to look at who's fresh for the next game, what the opponent demands from our side and then it's about my decision.
"If you have just two days between the games sometimes you have to decide this on the matchday, not matchday minus one (Friday).
"I was happy after the game (against Leicester), it was a big point for us, it gives us energy, but we know we need three points.”
John Buckley is ineligible under the terms of his loan from Blackburn.