Danny Rohl says Sheffield Wednesday's win over Rotherham United is benchmark as standards are set

Danny Rohl says Sheffield Wednesday's 2-0 win over Rotherham United was a benchmark for how he wants them to play under him.

The match was the German's third in charge of the Owls but the first at home, the first to feature a clean sheet and the first victory. With the club's transfer embargo officially lifted on Thursday, it should allow them to travel to Bristol City in a positive mood after a difficult few days off the field.

"For sure it's important we have the first win," he said. "We've spoken about our process and it's about creating confidence. The win is always good to have but we now we have to do a lot of things in the next days and the next weeks, it's not just about one win, we want more.

"This is always what I expect from my players and they're hungry. This is the process now."

It was about more than just a win on Sunday, with Rohl's team playing with an attacking verve and intensity to build on the positives he saw which went unrewarded in a 3-0 defeat at Plymouth Argyle days early.

Bringing performance and result together were important and in match against managerless opponents, it is important to continue the momentum.

"The Rotherham game is now our basic," he said. "This is what we expected from our players.

"It's about high intensity, good pressing, keeping the ball this is what I demand every single day now.

STARTING POINT: Danny Rohl celebrates victory over Rotherham United

"It's not about, 'Okay we have the first win and that's it,' we need more and we have to develop our style of football.

"I said to the players it's not about leaning back and celebrating something.

"For now we have noting to celebrate, it's just a first win. I'm a manager who always wants more."

The Owls were put under a transfer embargo by the Football League on Friday and chairman Dejphon Chansiri suggested it could lead to wider problems because cashflow issues in his other businesses meant he was struggling both to pay the tax bill which had led to the punishment and the players wages which were due on Tuesday.