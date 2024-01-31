Danny Rohl sees positives aplenty as improving Sheffield Wednesday are frustrated to draw with Watford

POSITIVES; Sheffield Wednesday manager Danny Rohl

Rohl leapt on the positives of a performance which saw his team hit the woodwork – so did Watford – force a good save from Ben Hamer and pass up a few good chances to win.

"I saw my team dominate for 90 minutes against team who want to go into the play-offs, in all phases, on all data," said Rohl.

"I'm proud when I compare this performance to the first game after I arrived, it's a huge step forward for our side.

"We can be proud of our performance, the hard work invested, but at the end we know football's about results.

"We had a lot of chabnces again and did well as a team.

"I believe if we do this again and again in he next 17 games we will achieve our goals.

"This was not the performance of a team who will be relegated, this was a performance against a strong side in this league.

"Of course you need some moments and at times some luck and there were decisions today which were not always easy to take but this is football.

"As long as I'm the manager here we will fight for everything."

Rohl's first game in charge was at Watford in October, and the improvement he has brought about since is stark.

"When I compare it to the situation when I arrived, I think the ball possession was about 20 per cent, no chances created, no belief, the club in trouble, no positive energy," he said.

"Now we go to every game, to every opponent with a belief and conviction that we can take something.

"We have high ball possession, high xG (expected goals), a lot of great chances – all the things we want to see as a supporter, all the things we want to see in modern football and it's still the same players as four months ago.

"Bailey (Cadamarteri) was not in the squad, Gass (Djeidi Gassama) on the bench, (Anthony) Musaba was not in shape and I see al these improvements from these young guys – it's outstanding and what we've done as a group is massive. Everybody should be very proud of what we've done since I arrived.

"At the end it will be about achieving our goals but as long as I'm the manager, we will fight."