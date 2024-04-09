Danny Rohl - 'the German Tony Pulis' - goes all or nothing with Sheffield Wednesday

The Owls gifted Championship play-off chasers Norwich City a 2-0 lead in a poor first half.

Rohl responded with four half-time personnel changes, a different formation and a more direct playing style and watched his "nasty" side snatch a 2-2 draw with two headers from corners in the last 12 minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rohl said he was simply playing to the strengths of Callum Paterson and Will Vaulks, who created both goals, and injecting some much-needed energy into the performance, but he was delighted with the spirit his relegation-threatened side showed.

"It was clear for me at half-time – all or nothing," said Rohl. "That was the reason why I changed the formation and made four subs. We had nothing to lose.

"When we were 2-0 down I think not so many people would have recognised we would take something but we showed again our togetherness.

"They were two different halves. We didn't really come into the first – there were reasons why; the second half we changed the direction we played.

ALL OR NOTHING: Sheffield Wednesday manager Danny Rohl

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"My assistant said it was brave call but for me it was obvious.

"We did what we had to do with the profiles of these players – they have strengths and experience. They were good set pieces and we scored twice, that was helpful.

"There was also a moment where James Beadle made a good save for us. it could have been 3-0 and then we were done but at 2-0 we were still in the game.

"As I said at half-time we can't change the past but we can change the future, the second half.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"From the kick off in the second half it was front foot, nasty, second balls and direct football.

"When you saw Callum running and how strong he was after three months out, he was strong immediately and helpful. It's good to see."

Asked about the turnaround, Rohl said: "don't forget we were playing against a strong Norwich side, unbeaten in 13 games in a row. They'd beaten Ipswich and we know how strong they are (losing 6-0 at Portman Road recently), they played well with the ball and we couldn't find the pressing, we pressed too late.

"It's important we showed some direction and our bench made an impact.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"In the second half we played better and the stadium was behind us, creating energy.

"These two points showed what we need in our situation."

Ike Ugbo, Ian Poveda, Di'Shon Bernard and Marvin Johnson all missed the game through injury and Rohl could not shed any light on whether any would be back for Saturday's visit of Stoke City."

Former Huddersfield Town manager Wagner said the only fault he could find with his side was their lack of ruthless. They missed good chances to add to their 2-0 lead either side of half-time.

"If we speak about the result I'm frustrated, if we speak about how the guys played, how focused they were from the first second, how they defended, how they competed, even in the second half against a team that started to play very direct, they have done everything super well," reflected the Norwich manager.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We looked sharp, everything was there in ball possession, out of ball possession but we didn't kill the game. We were not ruthless in the opponents' box with a lot of clear-cut chances, good chances, and at the end of the day this decided the game.

"It's frustrating because we played well first half against a team that wanted to play and wanted to press and find solutions second half against a team that was super-direct.

"A set piece can always happen."

Wednesday move up to 22nd, out of the relegation zone only on goal difference from Huddersfield, who lost 4-1 having led at Preston North End.