Sheffield Wednesday may have rescued an unlikely point against Championship leaders Leicester City on Wednesday night but the absence from the squad of a player who had only just returned to action has caused much frustration for manager Danny Rohl.

Mallik Wilks played for the first time in a month at Birmingham City on Saturday but lasted only 64 minutes before being replaced.

After Jeff Hendrick plundered a stoppage-time equaliser against Leicester City to bring a bit or temporary relief in an otherwise bleak season for the Owls, Rohl revealed Wilks was missing because he has developed a muscle injury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The German has introduced a high-intensity training regime since succeeding Xisco Munoz in October and he used the Wilks injury as a message to his players that they need to be physically in shape to play his style of football.

Mallik Wilks was back for 64 minutes at the weekend but got injured again (Picture: Steve Ellis)

“He (Wilks) played 60 minutes and now he is injured with a long injury. He will be out for six to eight weeks,” confirmed Rohl.

"This is a clear message from my side to my players; we need to be physically fit for my game and my intensity.

"It is a real shame because he trained very well and he showed in the game what he can do. But you need to be ready for my game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"At first we thought he was just a little bit tired. He didn't train the last few days and that was the reason he wasn't going to play, but we checked, we had an appointment and got the result and it was not good.

Owls boss Danny Rohl thanks fans on a lap around the pitch at the final whistle (Picture: Steve Ellis)

"He's out again and we need to find a new solution. We have a big squad and we will go again.”

Pressed on whether this latest injury setback for Wilks was a frustration, Rohl conceded: "I am frustrated, it’s disappointing.

"When you improve a player and you bring him back into the starting side and he plays just 60 minutes, it is a step back.