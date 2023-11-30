Danny Rohl's damning verdict on why Sheffield Wednesday forward has been ruled out for eight weeks
Mallik Wilks played for the first time in a month at Birmingham City on Saturday but lasted only 64 minutes before being replaced.
After Jeff Hendrick plundered a stoppage-time equaliser against Leicester City to bring a bit or temporary relief in an otherwise bleak season for the Owls, Rohl revealed Wilks was missing because he has developed a muscle injury.
The German has introduced a high-intensity training regime since succeeding Xisco Munoz in October and he used the Wilks injury as a message to his players that they need to be physically in shape to play his style of football.
“He (Wilks) played 60 minutes and now he is injured with a long injury. He will be out for six to eight weeks,” confirmed Rohl.
"This is a clear message from my side to my players; we need to be physically fit for my game and my intensity.
"It is a real shame because he trained very well and he showed in the game what he can do. But you need to be ready for my game.
"At first we thought he was just a little bit tired. He didn't train the last few days and that was the reason he wasn't going to play, but we checked, we had an appointment and got the result and it was not good.
"He's out again and we need to find a new solution. We have a big squad and we will go again.”
Pressed on whether this latest injury setback for Wilks was a frustration, Rohl conceded: "I am frustrated, it’s disappointing.
"When you improve a player and you bring him back into the starting side and he plays just 60 minutes, it is a step back.
"He created some self-confidence, he was back and showed he could help us. But this is football. I have to deal with it, I have to find solutions.”