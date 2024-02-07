Danny Rohl's message after Sheffield Wednesday's FA Cup exit and a 'sour note' for Coventry City rival Mark Robins

For the second successive game, Wednesday succumbed to a burst of second-half goals from an opponent.

With a big league game on the horizon against Birmingham City on Friday night, Rohl fielded a much-changed line-up after making nine changes for the weekend 4-0 trouncing at Yorkshire rivals Huddersfield Town.

Sky Blues midfielder Kasey Palmer opened the scoring at the CBS Arena, 17 days after he was the target of racial abuse at Hillsborough, before Bailey Cadamarteri quickly equalised for the Owls.

Dejected Sheffield Wednesday manager Danny Rohl following the Emirates FA Cup fourth-round replay at Coventry City. Picture: Nick Potts/PA Wire.

The hosts took over in the second half with classy midfielder Callum O'Hare scoring a brace and Haji Wright capping off a devastating eight-minute spell with a further goal to set up a fifth round-tie against non-league minnows Maidstone.

Rohl said: "In the first half we played well with Coventry, it was a good game to see, but then again in eight minutes, three conceded goals, this is hard to take.

"This is what we have to learn, we spoke after Huddersfield about this situation, if you concede one then it's about OK, be strong, make the basics right then come again.

"In the first half the reaction was great, we came back in this game, it was still open but then you see also I think the difference in the final third again and I think this is where we are, we try a lot but they can make one movement and smart pass to make it 2-1, but this is at the moment the difference.

"When I look back there are some different goals, today we conceded the first after losing the ball where it's dangerous, the second, third and fourth goal is when we are organised and in deep position, this is about how we protect our goal.

"Full focus on the league, that was my message after the game. Sixteen games to go, 48 points to take, this is our goal, this is our challenge what we have.

"We need results, we know this, after Huddersfield we had a good day with the team, from tomorrow we need to move forward."

Offering his take, Coventry chief Mark Robins added: "Obviously this tie has been spoken about, the game up there in the league wasn't great and we've spoken about that a lot, so to progress in this tie against these was very sweet, the only sour note was Di'Shon Bernard's left a shoulder in on Jamie Allen's cheek and fractured his cheekbone.

"Kasey's goal was a brilliant goal but he's been calm and been patient just until that moment when he could get a shot away and he found the bottom corner.