Danny Rohl's pride after Sheffield Wednesday's derby win at Rotherham United

The Owls were more dominant than the scoreline suggested, particularly in the first half, but had an Akin Famewo goal wrongly disallowed for offside and a stoppage-time header against a post by substitute Mallik Wilks.

"I'm very proud of my team at the moment, it's outstanding what we're doing," said Rohl.

"In the last five games we took four wins after a difficult one away at Millwall to come here, everyone knows at Rotherham it's always difficult, a lot of second balls, duels, set pieces.

"From the beginning we were on the front foot and we created a lot of chances and at half-time it was a clear message, I said to me team it was great what we were doing but it was about what we did in the box. Don't think you'll get the next chance and the next chance, you have to score the next chance, that's the important one.

"I had the feeling I wanted to win this game, a draw was not enough for me today and that's why I changed the shape.

"I had the feeling Ugbo needed a bit of freedom in the red zone (between midfield and attack) so that was why I put Michael Smith in front as the targetman and Dom with his speed providing a good overlap.

DELIGHTED: Sheffield Wednesday manager Danny Rohl

"We scored immediately and then it was about bringing the game home so we changed to a back five and brought Bambo (Diaby) in.

"Our defending at the moment is really great to see.

"The clean sheet was key, we found a really good balance between playing nice football, creating chances, but sometimes it's also about making the right steps and doing the things we have to do.

"At the moment our defending around the box is really good to see."

And Rohl was pleased with the way his side saw the game out, needing Barry Bannan to make a goal-line clearance to stop Andy Rinomhota equalising.

"If you create a lot of chances in the first half the opponent comes a little bit stronger in the second half although they did not really have a big chance for them, it was always about us," he said.

"At the end we had a header and (if we score it,) it was 2-0 and I can relax a bit but instead I had to be one fire until the end.