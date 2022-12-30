Darren Moore addresses major Sheffield Wednesday injury blow after Barry Bannan limps off during win over Port Vale

Darren Moore is hoping his Sheffield Wednesday medical team will bring him some good news over the coming days after Barry Bannan limped off during the first half of Thursday night’s victory over Port Vale.

The Owls will end the year in third place in League One but only behind Ipswich Town on goals scored after Michael Smith was on target from the penalty spot in the 30th minute and added a brilliant second goal after 70 minutes at Hillsborough.

The victory was marred by an injury to Bannan, who was forced off after just 26 minutes. The Scotsman has four goals and six assists for the Owls in the league this term and also averages 3.5 key passes a game, according to WhoScored.

Moore admitted after the game he had not had much time to think about Bannan’s injury as he watched his team pick up three points to take advantage of Ipswich’s 2-2 draw at Portsmouth.

Sheffield Wednesday's Barry Bannan limped off during the Owls' win over Port Vale. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

“It’s too early to say with him. I’ve not seen him because he came off the pitch and my head has been totally focused on the game and getting the three points,” said Moore.

“We’ll assess him in the next couple of days. Hopefully the medical team will tell me that it’s nothing too serious. We don’t want to lose ‘Baz’ but if we are to lose him, someone else has got to step into the recognition.”

Moore said of the result: “It was a satisfying win. A real tight game. I was really pleased with the resilience shown. I think we deserved to be ahead from the penalty spot and came out second half a lot better.