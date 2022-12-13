Darren Moore addresses Sheffield Wednesday's striker situation as Everton forward linked with Hillsborough switch

Darren Moore says he is happy with the forwards at his disposal at Sheffield Wednesday with Everton youngster Tom Cannon linked with a move to Hillsborough.

Reports over the weekend claimed the Owls were looking to sign the 19-year-old on loan from the Premier League outfit, with Fleetwood Town and Preston North End also said to be interested.

Wednesday signed Michael Smith on a free transfer in the summer after he turned down a new contract at Rotherham United while Mallik Wilks also joined after signing from Hull City.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Moore already had Josh Windass, Lee Gregory and Callum Paterson in his ranks ahead of the 2022-23 campaign, with the latter two combining for a stoppage-time against Exeter City last weekend.

DERBY, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 03: Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore salutes the fans after the Sky Bet League One between Derby County and Sheffield Wednesday at Pride Park Stadium on December 03, 2022 in Derby, England. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re just looking at the team in terms of where we’re at,” Moore told The Star after Saturday’s 1-1 draw at Exeter.

“We threw caution to the wind against Exeter. I whipped Smudger [Smith] and Josh off, I put Mallik, Greggers and Pato [Paterson] on - and it paid off.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Josh and Smudger had chances but didn’t capitalise, but Pato took his and Greeters looked sharp on the ball for us. It changed up the dynamic, and last year we wouldn’t really have had that dynamic - but we have now.

“It’s about utilising those players at the top of the pitch, and finding the balance, and that’s what we’re trying to do.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - NOVEMBER 23: Tom Cannon of Everton celebrates after scoring a goal during the Sydney Super Cup match between Everton and the Western Sydney Wanderers at CommBank Stadium on November 23, 2022 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Jeremy Ng/Getty Images)