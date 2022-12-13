Darren Moore addresses Sheffield Wednesday's striker situation as Everton forward linked with Hillsborough switch

Reports over the weekend claimed the Owls were looking to sign the 19-year-old on loan from the Premier League outfit, with Fleetwood Town and Preston North End also said to be interested.
Wednesday signed Michael Smith on a free transfer in the summer after he turned down a new contract at Rotherham United while Mallik Wilks also joined after signing from Hull City.
Moore already had Josh Windass, Lee Gregory and Callum Paterson in his ranks ahead of the 2022-23 campaign, with the latter two combining for a stoppage-time against Exeter City last weekend.
“We’re just looking at the team in terms of where we’re at,” Moore told The Star after Saturday’s 1-1 draw at Exeter.
“We threw caution to the wind against Exeter. I whipped Smudger [Smith] and Josh off, I put Mallik, Greggers and Pato [Paterson] on - and it paid off.
“Josh and Smudger had chances but didn’t capitalise, but Pato took his and Greeters looked sharp on the ball for us. It changed up the dynamic, and last year we wouldn’t really have had that dynamic - but we have now.
“It’s about utilising those players at the top of the pitch, and finding the balance, and that’s what we’re trying to do.”
Cannon, who was born in Aintree but has represented Ireland at youth level, has 10 goals in 14 appearances for Everton’s Under-21 side this term. He also has two senior appearances after coming on as a substitute in the Toffees’ Premier League defeat at Bournemouth last month.