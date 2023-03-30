SHEFFIELD WEDNESDAY manager Darren Moore has thrown down the gauntlet to midfield trio Tyreeq Bakinson, Dennis Adeniran and Fisayo Dele-Bashiru by insisting they need to do better after flattering to deceive in recent outings.

Bakinson has started the Owls last two games and underwhelmed against Cheltenham Town and Forest Green Rovers.

Adeniran has also failed to impress in starts at Rovers and Barnsley, with Wednesday - whose run without a win is now up to four matches - badly missing the injured George Byers in the engine room.

Fisayo Dele-Bashiru has also struggled to made an impact of late and was an unused substitute at Cheltenham.

Tyreeq Bakinson. Picture: Steve Ellis.

Moore, whose second-placed side had to settle for point at Cheltenham - on a night when victory would have moved them two points clear at the top - said:

"They've all stepped in and been given a chance to stake a claim. Have any of them grabbed the bull by the horn?

"No, not really. But they know about it and they have to keep working and be ready for the next opportunity. Depending on injuries and strains, they may have to go again on Saturday.

"The last couple of weeks they've not come out with shining performances."

Moore says he will assess defender Dom Iorfa, who came off with a knock at Cheltenham to compound a difficult night when he was culpable for the Robins' opener.

Moore, whose side welcome Lincoln City on Saturday, added: "He took a knock and then stayed down for a bit then got up but wasn't moving right so he was clearly disturbed by it.

"Twenty seconds after that he doesn't get the right contact on it (clearance, for first Cheltenham goal). It's too early to assess what the damage is but we were getting Aden Flint ready at the time. I'll try and find out what it is with Dom.

I don't know if it was a challenge. I want to say it was the tackle before (he went down). He stayed down and we got Flinty warmed up. Dom hobbled back into position. When I look back at the footage, he didn't look right. I don't know if he landed (awkwardly) or whether it was a challenge."

Josh Windass and Byers remain sidelined for the Owls.

Moore said: "They won't be back for next week. I said I'd have to assess them. Once we do that, we'll have more detail.