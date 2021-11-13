Darren Moore bemoans Sheffield Wednesday's lack of a 'fox in the box' as Lee Gregory joins injury list

CHANCES: But Callum Paterson failed to find the net for Sheffield Wednesday against Gillingham

The Owls were much the better team against Gillingham but failed to take their chances - bar Florian Kamberi's 74th-minute equaliser. By again conceding at a set piece, they allowed Steve Evans's Gillingham to ramp up the frustration with time-wasting tactics.

But the people most to blame were those in blue-and-white stripes who could not turn possession into goals.

"It was a really frustrating afternoon because we wanted to win the game and when I look at the stats and the figures it just produces more frustration," said Moore, whose team are unbeaten in 10 games but have drawn five of their last six.

"It's a game Wednesday dominated from start to finish but we didn't get the three points.

"We got a point and we've got to take it. There's no point us talking about all the stats that went in our favour.

"We came off the pitch with them only having two attempts on goal all afternoon but they came out with a result.

"We're lacking that ruthlessness, that killer instinct, that fox in the box, whatever you want to call it. That's what it is.

"It's another game we've dominated.

"I turned to the fourth official at one point and said there'd been a lot of stoppages in the game but whenever it restarted the players were on it trying to get back into the game.

"We've had to manage the game and it's bitterly frustrating but it's part and parcel of the rules. We knew that was coming, we just wanted to win the game.

"On Remembrance weekend, in front of our home fans, it would have been a sweet three points."

Callum Paterson flicked an effort against the post in the first half and missed a glorious opportunity in the second created by Wednesday's best performer, Theo Corbeanu.

The loss of Gregory was telling, and Moore hopes he and defender Jack Hunt will not be out too long.

"It's a calf injury," he revealed. "It's a bitter blow for us because he's probably contributed to about 45 per cent of our goals.

"He'll have a scan on Monday and we'll know more next week.