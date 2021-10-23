Darren Moore clings to the Sheffield Wednesday positives despite his side being booed off

FRUSTRATION: But Darren Moore was looking for the positives from Sheffield Wednesday

As the reaction of the crowd showed, the Owls did not play well against Lincoln City, but their manager was pointing to the fact they were able to claim a 1-1 draw.

Dennis Adeniran put them in front after 55 minutes, only to concede a goal at corner in the 80th minute.

"We wanted to win," said Moore afterwards.

"We have come off the back of a three-game week and we could have won all three games, we wanted to win all three games but we still managed to come out with a result.

"There are aspects we need to look at. We got our noses in front but we conceded from a set play again and that's something we need to look at and will continue to look at.

"Although the performance wasn't what we wanted, we've still managed to come away with a point.

"Looking at the team we didn't have that real hunger in the first half but at half-time we said we wanted to be on the front foot more and I was pleased with Dennis because he got us high up the pitch and I was pleased with the way he took his goal from the angle he was at.

"Once we got a goal in front we didn't sit back, we tried to push on and get a second but when the game draws late on like that and you concede at that point, it's disappointing."

Late goals and set pieces goals are bad habits the Owls are struggling to shake, with Montsma scoring the equaliser on Saturday. But Moore also suggested he was struggling to deal with more deep-rooted problems at S6.

"It is an area of the game that we need to address and get better at," he said when asked about his team's weakness at set pieces. "We will get better at it.

"When we do it will be better for it.

"They got the first contact. It is up to me to look at the video and see where, where, how he got free.

"I've got a firm belief in the players and I will turn it around and get this thing going in the right direction.