DARREN MOORE has defended Sheffield Wednesday's failure to significantly add to their numbers in the January transfer window - amid several injury issues which are exposing the depth of quality in their squad.

Wednesday's only business saw them bring in experienced defender Aden Flint on loan, with no additions made in the midfield and forward ranks.

Injuries to Josh Windass, George Byers and Callum Paterson and Alex Mighten's loan return to Nottingham Forest have heightened the issue in the light of a worrying run of League One form which has seen the Owls relinquish leadership in the third tier and fail to win in four league matches in which they have claimed just two points from a possible 12.

It is the club's worst run of form in 2022-23.

Darren Moore. Picture: PA

Moore, whose side welcome Lincoln City on Saturday, said: “The January window wasn't just about us choosing to bring players in, it was about opposition clubs not bringing their right players in and not allowing us to take players.

"That's how the January transfer window went.

“There were a couple of bodies that we went for and it wasn't us, it was the opposition club that at the last stage didn't allow us to take the player and the player has ended up staying in their building. That was a disappointment, but we just get on with it.

“What has been damaging is the injuries that we have sustained, but at the same time we're not crying over spilt milk. We'll continue to carry on and we'll focus on Saturday.