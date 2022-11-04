It was the on-loan Nottingham Forest winger's first goal for the club, something fellow winger Mallik Wilks did at home to Burton Albion the previous Saturday.

With Josh Windass opening the scoring with a wonderful first-half goal, Mighten's secured a 2-0 win over Morecambe.

"I was pleased for Alex Mighten," said the manager. "He looked a threat and a constant thorn in their side so I'm really pleased with the win.

IMPORTANT MINUTES: Darren Moore used Sheffield Wednesday's FA Cup first-round tie to give minutes to the players who needed them

"There were one or two players that needed 90 minutes. I thought Alex was good

"He grew into the game and we saw glimpses of what he can do. He has got wonderful feet and a change in direction.

"He is happy to go inside or out. For him to have got the goal came will have done him the world of good and it came at the right time for us.

"Mallik scored on Saturday and Alex scored tonight. The goal put us through into the second round.

"Tonight was about giving those two players 90 minutes. I thought they both gave us a wonderful outlet.

"They looked dangerous and a constant threat. They had chances to score, which was excellent. They both contributed and I was really pleased with their performances.

"We are pleased to get into the second round. That's what we wanted.

"I thought we dominated for large spells. We had a lot of the ball and it was about getting those patterns right and converting the chance.

"It was a wonderful strike from Josh for the goal. It was a piece of individual brilliance. We know Josh can do that."

Meanwhile, Moore revealed back-up goalkeeper Cameron Dawson missed out on an appearance after being concussed by a Josh Windass shot the previous day.

"It was bizarre," he said. "A strike from Josh Windass hits the post, then hits Cam Dawson – and he’s got concussion. So he’s now under a concussion programme for seven days, and we can’t take the risk with him.

"You know the power that Josh has got, it’s come back off the post and hit him, and it’s left him with a terrible headache, and he felt he blacked out a bit. So we’ll follow the protocol with him. We understand it, and he’ll probably be ready for next weekend.

"He would’ve started at least one of these two games (the Owls are at Southampton in the third round of the League Cup), so it’s a bitter blow for Daws – and for us. He’s missed out on some valuable game-time, but we’ve got to hope that over the course of these next few days that nothing happens to Stockers (David Stockdale) while he’s on this concussion protocol."