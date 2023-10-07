All Sections
Darren Moore expecting 'one or two fresh ideas' from Sheffield Wednesday caretaker manager Neil Thompson in derby with Huddersfield Town

SHEFFIELD WEDNESDAY and Huddersfield Town are continuing to assess several key players ahead of today's Yorkshire derby.
Leon Wobschall
By Leon Wobschall
Published 7th Oct 2023, 06:00 BST

Owls captain Barry Bannan and influential forward Josh Windass, who have missed the club's last two games through injury, are being monitored by the club's medical and conditioning staff.

Defender Akin Famewo, who was taken off in injury time for Wednesday's 1-0 loss at West Bromwich Albion in midweek, is a fresh doubt.

Meanwhile, Huddersfield are sweating over the fitness of captain Jonathan Hogg, who came off in the final quarter of last Saturday's home game with Ipswich Town.

Most Popular
Sheffield Wednesday caretaker manager Neil Thompson. Picture: Steve Ellis.Sheffield Wednesday caretaker manager Neil Thompson. Picture: Steve Ellis.
Sheffield Wednesday caretaker manager Neil Thompson. Picture: Steve Ellis.

Hogg sat out the heavy defeat at Birmingham City on Tuesday night.

Moore also started Josh Koroma from the bench in midweek and the forward could return to the starting line-up.

Owls caretaker manager Neil Thompson has a number of tactical issues and selection dilemmas to consider as he bids to instigate a winning formula for the club at the 11th time of asking at Championship level following a desperate start to the campaign.

Mallik Wilks - now recovered from injury - made his first appearance of the season from the bench at West Brom to put himself into contention for a starting spot.

It was the former Hull City and Barnsley forward's first appearance of 2023-24.

Thompson locks horns with someone who he knows well in Moore today, with the Town chief admitting that he is expecting the Owls' interim manager to introduce 'one or two fresh ideas'.

Moore said: "It does bring its own challenges and there is going to be one or two fresh ideas that will be presented.

"That’s what happens when a new manager comes in, in terms of what he feels and how he sets up the team.

"If Neil wants to change the team, keep the (same) team, play a different system or formation, that’s down to Neil.”

