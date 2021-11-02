Darren Moore feels Sheffield Wednesday's 'benchmark' performance has been coming

The Owls manager stopped short of calling the 3-0 win at home to Sunderland their best display of the season but it cannot have been far off, winning with goals from full league debutant Theo Corbeanu, Florian Kamberi and Lee Gregory.

"I said to the players you've set a benchmark there because you've done it over a more sustained period, which I'm pleased with," said Morre.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"We'll look back at the game for more moments where we can show improvement.

DELIGHTED: Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore

"It was the three points we wanted. We felt we would get chances to score but I thought the work off the ball and between the units was excellent to a man and it needed to be in terms of the opposition we were up against."

Moore has seen his side draw their last four matches, and felt they had been building towards what they did on a cold but satisfying night at Hillsborough.

"I really feel when I look at the performance we've been determined, we've been dogged, we've been building resilience," he argued. "We spoke at the start of the season about building a platform of being hard to beat and I felt we have been that over the weeks but when we have got our noses in front we've been punished for lapses in concentration.

"But I've been delighted with the overall performances.

"What we got today was a more complete performance in terms of getting the right touch in the opposition box and defensively block tackles, doing the ugly side of the same.