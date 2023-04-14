Injuries have been a common theme of Sheffield Wednesday's season and ahead of Saturday's League One clash at Burton Albion, Darren Moore has given a run-down on how some of his players are progressing.

The Owls manager is always reluctant to put timescales on when his players will return, but this is what he was able to tell us about each of them.

MALLIK WILKS

The former Leeds United, Doncaster Rovers, Barnsley and Hull City winger came off injured during Monday's 3-0 win over Accrington Stanley.

"We don't anticipate Mallik being available for this weekend with the issue he's got.

"We can see how he is but the (substitution) was more of a precaution so we'll have a look at him over the next 48 hours.

"It's completely different (to previous injuries). It's another muscle injury but we're assessing it. We've given it an initial assessment but we want it to settle down further.

"He says he feels better and that's always a good sign."

INJURY: Sheffield Wednesday forward Mallik Wilks

REECE JAMES

The versatile defender was another who started the game against Accrington but did not finish it.

"Reece James was an impact injury and it's going to keep him out for some weeks. It may not see him feature until the back end of the season.

"There's a small chance he could play again this season.

"It was a tackle. You get that in games, it's part and parcel of it and something we accept.

"He went in for a tackle and it opened up his groin. It was the sheer impact of two players committed to the ball and Reece came off a bit worse.

"He's been adaptable and contributed so to lose him would be a bitter blow (to lose him).

"We've seen Jaden Brown step in so we feel we've got adequate cover."

MICHAEL SMITH

The striker was an unused substitute on Easter Monday but Moore said afterwards he was only to be used in case of emergency.

"He is available. It was more giving him that little bit more time needed and that was the case for the game on Monday.

"Five or six days on he's in a far better position. With Mallik unavailable it's nice to have him."

JOSH WINDASS

The 15-goal forward has not been seen since the 1-1 draw with Bolton Wanderers in mid-March.

"With Josh we're always hopeful and expectant.

"We're treating the symptoms and if the symptoms improve he can get back to training the next day."

GEORGE BYERS

Midfielder Byers injured his hamstring the previous week and his absence has been keenly felt.

"With George it's probably longer, it was a muscle injury so we can't take the risk with it being around the hamstring area."

MICHAEL IHIEKWE

Former Rotherham United centre-back Michael Ihiekwe has been out with knee ligament damage but is close to a return.

"He's back in training with us now and as the days go by he's getting fitter and better, stronger. He's back in with the seniors making wonderful progress.

"He's got wonderful experience and knowledge of the game and his reading of the game is exceptional, one of his big strong points.

"I expect him to be back in the frame before the end of the season.

"I wouldn't discount the next couple of games. He's feeling good, there's been no reactions and as the days go by he's feeling stronger."

FISAYO DELE-BASHIRU

The midfielder took a bang to the knee against Oxford United.

"Fizz is fine. He's back in now, he's trained so he's okay. He just had a little bit of a knock on the top of his knee but he's moving well."

JACK HUNT

The Owls have been without full-back Jack Hunt since March with a muscular problem.

