Darren Moore hails Sheffield Wednesday's Liam Palmer after marking landmark game with a goal

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Palmer was handed the armband to mark his landmark career game and his 38th-minute strike, two minutes after an opener by George Byers, condemned Bolton to a 2-0 defeat.

“Liam has been a wonderful servant for the club and a Wednesday fan all his life,” said Moore of the full-back.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Myself and Baz (Barry Bannan) spoke and we thought it would be great for Liam to have the armband.

Liam Palmer marked his 350th appearance for Sheffield Wednesday with a goal against Bolton. Picture: George Wood/Getty Images.

“So, we are pleased it was such a memorable 350th appearance for him. For the football club it has been a wonderful away day performance.

“Liam is Mr Reliable in what every position we put him.”

Byers hit the headlines for the wrong reasons in midweek after his petulant reaction to being substituted in the first half of the defeat at Peterborough and his subsequent spat with assistant manager Jamie Smith.

But, according to Moore, the pair kissed and made up and the Owls boss was rewarded when the midfielder netted Wednesday’s opening goal.

Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore looks. Picture: Michael Regan/Getty Images.

Moore said he no hesitation putting Byers back in the line-up.

He added: “Even in the Peterborough game he played well, and was unfortunate to come off. So for him to put in that performance shows the togetherness in the football club.”

Bolton Wanderers: Trafford, Jones, Santos, Johnston, Bradley (Sadlier 78), Morley (Charles 62), Williams, Iredale (John 79), Dempsey, Bakayoko (Bodvarsson 62), Afolayan (Kachunga 78). Unused substitutes: Aimson, Lee.

Sheffield Wednesday: Stockdale, Iorfa, Ihiekwe, McGuinness, Palmer, Byers, Bannan (Vaulks 90), Bakinson, Johnson, Windass (Adeniran 83), Gregory. Unused substitutes: Brown, Heneghan, Paterson, Dele-Bashiru, Dawson.