Darren Moore issues challenge to Sheffield Wednesday after late defeat at Plymouth Argyle

The defeat leaves Wednesday in third spot in League One, four points behind second-placed Ipswich Town and a further point adrift of league leaders Plymouth.

Sam Cosgrove’s stoppage-time winner clinched victory for the home side but Moore felt the Owls could have done more in front of goal, as goalkeeper Michael Cooper produced a remarkable display in the Argyle net.

“Irrespective of the result tonight it’s still early in the season after 12 games, but every game matters to us, we want the performance,” he said. “I just thought tonight, the way they got the win could have been avoided.”

He continued: “We had enough chances to go and win the game. Their goalkeeper has gone to pick up his man of the match award and deservedly so. That’s what they’re there for. I thought the chances we created, we could have been more ruthless. I’m still seething with it being a last minute goal, but I’ll settle down and look forward to Saturday.”

Reece James was forced off with an injury during the fixture and was being further assessed ahead of this weekend’s game at home to Cheltenham Town.

Mallik Wilks missed the trip to Plymouth after picking up a small strain to his hamstring and Moore hopes that a cautious approach will mean he is available on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Owls boss said George Byers could step up his training before Cheltenham’s visit.

"From the game on Saturday, he was really sore in his hamstring area so we didn’t take the risk,” said Moore of Wilks.

"He trained yesterday and didn’t complete it, so with that in mind we couldn’t risk him. Hopefully by us not risking him, he will be okay for Saturday.

“We will assess George over the next couple of days and see if he can get training.”