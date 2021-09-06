Darren Moore makes a promise after Sheffield Wednesday's strong early-season start

Statistics bear this out. Wednesday’s concession of just one goal in five League One matches this term comfortably represents the best defensive record in the entire EFL.

Moore is the first to acknowledge that much of that is down to continuity, with three defenders in Dominic Iorfa, Liam Palmer having been league ever-presents alongside goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell.

One enforced change saw Chey Dunkley replace the injured Sam Hutchinson (Achilles) for last month’s derby at Rotherham United before pucking up a knock ahead of the final game before the international break at Morecambe.

Darren Moore.

As a result, Palmer moved to the centre of defence against the Shrimps, with Marvin Johnson slotting in at left-back.

But should injuries not dictate, all the indicators are that Moore will keep with a settled backline.

Most Wednesdayites would agree with the notion that this makes eminent sense and it has been one of the chief reasons behind their sound start to the campaign.

Moore, hoping to welcome back Hutchinson and Dunkley to training today (Monday) with the club back in league action at Plymouth Argyle on Saturday, said: “Hutch limped off and Chey came in and did well in there (at Rotherham).

“You do not want to make too many changes in there and you want to build that understanding in that back four and the keeper as a unit.

“We have seen that consistency in that department with minimal changes. But I still feel we have got people to integrate into the team such as Marvin Johnson and Lewis Gibson who can play parts in those defensive parts of the pitch.

“Jaden Brown can play there as well really. We still feel we have got people (options) who can be added into that backline. We need to get that understanding and so far, the unit has been very good

“At the moment, it has been good on the defensive side with some of the things we have been working on. When you work on certain things and they come off, as a team, it helps us build that confidence.