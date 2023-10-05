HUDDERSFIELD TOWN manager Darren Moore says he is looking forward to his first return to Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday – and insists that nothing can tarnish memories of a joyous chapter in his career at Hillsborough.

Moore left the Owls in a bombshell development in June, less than a month after guiding them to promotion to the Championship amid memorable scenes against Barnsley at Wembley in the League One play-off final in late May.

Chairman Dejphon Chansiri later claimed that the departure of the 49-year-old was due to financial demands in a lengthy statement.

Moore would subsequently break his silence on Chansiri's claims, insisting that he didn't leave because of money, but more to do with the targets for the next season changing.

Huddersfield Town manager Darren Moore, who returns to old club Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday. Picture courtesy of Huddersfield Town AFC.

Ahead of his S6 reunion, the former West Brom chief said: “For me, when you look back at the time we’ve had there, it was a history-making season and the success we had over the two seasons, nobody can take that away from what was done.

"That is what I was brought there to do with the staff – engage in the football club and to turn around its misfortunes. Nobody can take that away. That was the chapter there and everyone was involved in that.

"Now that time has passed and I am here at Huddersfield Town and am delighted to be here as manager and for me, it’s the next fixture.

"My thoughts and attentions are here at Town and engaging in this wonderful, fantastic football club and continuing its progress in trying to get it better and upwardly-mobile."

Stressing that the timing of the fixture is not awkward situation, with many Wednesdayites likely to afford him a huge ovation amid a fair amount of toxicity at the club’s current plight under Chansiri, he continued: “No, it doesn’t because hopefully everyone will have seen in my time there that I engaged with everybody as best I could. We involved and included everyone and it was a journey at that time.