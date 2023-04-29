SHEFFIELD WEDNESDAY boss Darren Moore was left to reflect on a number of positives despite his Owls side now being consigned to the League One play-offs after victories for rivals Ipswich Town and Plymouth Argyle.

On a day when the Owls had to win at Shrewsbury and hope Ipswich and Argyle slipped it, they carried out the first part of the bargain to the letter, but events elsewhere went against them.

Wednesday, who registered a record 12th away league victory in a season for the first time, at least had the consolation of finding rediscovering their form ahead of the play-offs next month, thanks to a much-needed and morale-boasting 3-0 success in Shropshire.

It proved a noteworthy afternoon for Michael Smith, who scored the maiden hat-trick of his Owls career and first since hitting a treble for Portsmouth back in 2016.

The day also saw Josh Windass make his return from injury, coming on as a late substitute and impressive defender Michael Ihiekwe catch the eye in his first league start since November.

Moore, whose side finish off the regular season at home to Derby next weekend, said: "There's always regrets that you can't go one better.

"But this is football, sometimes when you feel you should get the rub of the green, you haven't. But what we have got is another wonderful opportunity and that's what we have got to be looking at.

"The points tally this season, we know over the course of any other season where we would be. But we are in 2022-23 and we have plenty to look forward to. Don't look back as it costs unspent energy. 93 points, credit to the players and we have a full house next week.

"I thought the first goal was exceptional from our point of view. A really good team goal and it was a really cultured finisher from Smudger.

"That was the pick of the bunch and I was really pleased for Smudger as he works really tirelessly for the team and strikers judge themselves on their goals and for him to get the three goals today was really, really good. It was a special moment for him and he will get all the headlines.

"But I thought all of the team here came and put on a resounding performance and controlled the game.

"Away from home, we have been stronger and showed more strength on the road and you have to in this league and we were solid.

"I don't normally single out people, but I thought Ihikewe was excellent. He was always going to get 70 minutes and he has built up his minutes really nicely. He got the minutes we wanted.