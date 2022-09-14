The Owls got back to winning ways thanks to headed goals from Windss and Byers folllowing Bannan corners and a third goal was added by Michael Smith, who netted his first league strike for Wednesday.

On the tactical set-up of his side and the non-inclusion of Tyreeq Bakinson, not involved on the night, Moore said: "When a team is defending a low block like that and it is a small pitch, I felt we needed our technical players on the pitch. I picked George, Baz and Josh in the middle.

"We looked at the pitch and the dynamics of the team and I felt we needed some real sharp, technical players on the pitch that were going to manage the ball and it turned out to be that way.

Darren Moore. Picture: Press Association.

"When you got the creative players on the pitch, you have to create the chances and I thought all three of them did. The front two did well so we could play into their feet. They were a wonderful link and it was great to see them play together.

"George is quite strong in the air. He has got the calmness and direction on it. It was a great goal.

"Josh took his well too. They were two identical goals scored by two different players. They were well executed.

"As I said to them, you win a game in general play but you can also win a game by set plays. Two goals tonight came from set playsOn the decision not to involve Bakinson, Moore continued: “He’s absolutely fine. The only reason Tyreeq wasn’t involved was that he's come in, he’s played a lot of football and all the decision was that he looked just a little bit jaded in training, so we whipped him out of the team.”