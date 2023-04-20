Darren Moore pinpoints two specific reasons why Sheffield Wednesday are back on course

THE WEST Country is the place where Sheffield Wednesday's bandwagon worryingly veered off course last month.

A wretched loss at relegated Forest Green, coupled with dropping two points at nearby Cheltenham Town, served notice to their rivals at the top end of League One that all was not well.

Darren Moore is now hoping that a key 2-1 victory at Bristol Rovers, which painted Wednesday in a much better light, is the precursor to better times as the Owls aim to keep their top-two pitch on the road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Moore, whose side host Exeter City on Saturday, said: “Nights like this and getting three points and being solid breeds confidence. Even though Bristol Rovers threw a lot at us, there were always elements of us with the quality we have got.

Darren Moore.

"If you look at the top six, I think only one has won here, so we knew it would be a tough place to come. It was about being strong, resolute and doing our job. It was the right response (after Burton).

"You saw in the first half that Barry Bannan hit a couple of 'peach' forward passes from defence to attack which were inch-perfect. He hit one to Liam Palmer which he just miscontrolled and one to Marvin Johnson, where he hit the crossbar.

"The frustrating thing for me is knowing what they have got and seeing it in training every day and wanting them to express that when they are asked to play. There were elements of that."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was a bitter-sweet night for Akin Famewo, who came off with an injury issue early in the second half after scoring his first Owls’ goal earlier.

Moore added: "We hope it is just tightness and fatigue. He has played a lot of football in a short space of time. We'll assess him.