Darren Moore praises Sheffield Wednesday's squad win as substitutes energise Owls against Charlton Athletic

The Owls were poor in the first half, flat and sloppy in possession, and owed a great deal to the defensive performance of Liam Palmer for the fact they kept the game scoreless.

But Moore made a triple substitution shortly before the hour and two later on, which proved important in such hot conditions. Substitute Tyreeq Bakinson headed in a cross from Josh Windass, moved from centre-forward into the hole as he rejigged his players.

Moore felt the changes brought much-needed energy to his side and they were starting to play the game much more in Charlton's half - albeit without much cutting edge - when Bakinson found the net in the 81st minute.

"It was a tough game," reflected Moore. "I said to the boys everybody would be needed because I knew Charlton are on the up and in the conditions I knew I'd make changes (during the game). Even though the subs will take the plaudits for seeming to change the momentum of the game, everybody played a part because we had to dig in and really find that win.

"We just didn't seem to have the energy today. I said we needed 20 or 30 per cent more energy. It got to 60 minutes and I thought it just wasn't there so we made three changes straight away.

"We spoke about the subs giving us some energy and certainly Tyreeq, George (Byers) and Greggers (Lee Gregory) coming on gave us that impetus. That's nothing against the boys who came off because they were part of that win today.

"And we made a couple more later in the game when we were flagging and that seemed to get us over the line.

"It was a classic game where we had to find and dig in for the win and the squad got us it.

"For the winning goal it was a great ball in by Josh and I was so pleased for Tyreeq getting on the end of it.

"I thought he brought some energy in there and he's getting to where we need him to be. He's not fully there yet in terms of his match-fitness but he's getting there.

"They jumped with a front three and two eights (box-to-box midfielders) so they shut down angles and jumped together. It's something for us to look at when teams come here and do that but as the game wore on and they started to get tired and we started to get around them and through them because space started opening up and became an end-to-end game.

"We also jumped on them more so they didn't have as much room as in the second half."

For all that Wednesday disappointed in the first hour, they remain unbeaten this season, are in the second round of the League Cup where they host Rochdale, and have not conceded in their last three matches.

"Sometimes it won't be free-flowing but we said at the start we'd have to go and get it because with the home record we've got here the onus was on us to win the game," said Moore.

"We had a couple of scares in terms of not applying ourselves right but we rode those.

"The goal seemed to knock the stuffing out of them mentally and gave us something to hold onto.