Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore was pleased with the way his side recovered to beat MK Dons 5-2 after twice going behind.

Michael Smith scored twice with Josh Windass, Lee Gregory and George Byers also on target while Jonathan Leko and Mohamed Eisa scored for the visitors.

Moore said: “What was pleasing was to get back in it and then staying on top. We had a lapse of concentration.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was a big performance and a squad performance. The fans stayed right behind us, too.

George Byers and Josh Windass both netted for Sheffield Wednesday as they beat MK Dons at Hillsborough. Picture: Steve Ellis

“It was a tricky game that we came through and got the three points.

“There were certain players not getting in the rhythm. I said at half-time, ‘I know we’re better than this’. And we showed more intent, second half.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If I had one good moment in the game, it was to see him (Lee Gregory) score. I kind of exhaled and said, ‘Right, that’s him back on track’. He’s been getting chances and things have just not been running for him. For him to get a tap-in like that was pleasing for him. The main thing for him is to score.”

On his side’s promotion chances, Moore said: “It will ebb and flow. We just need to stay consistent with our work and hopefully top of the league now. There’s lots and lots of work and it’s back to the drawing board on Monday.”

Michael Smith struck twice for Sheffield Wednesday against MK Dons. Picture: Steve Ellis.

MK Dons head coach Mark Jackson was critical of his side’s failure to cope with Wednesday’s attacking strength.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “It’s not acceptable. You can’t crumble that easily.

"We need to be better, more resolute and harder to score against. We had a plan – we wanted to set our shape up where we could transition, and we got our goals from those transition moments. We just couldn’t sustain that.”

Sheffield Wednesday: Wednesday: Dawson, Hunt (Adeniran 61), Palmer, Iorfa, James, Johnson, Vaulks (Gregory 61), Byers, Bannan (Dele-Bashiru 77), Windass, Smith (Bakinson 90). Unused substitutes: Stockdale, Famewo, Flint.

MK Dons: Cumming, Watson, Tucker, McEachran (C) (Devoy 60), Eisa, Leko, Johnson, Harvie (Lawrence 86), Kaikai, Jules, Maghoma (Smith 86). Unused substitutes: Ravizzoli, Grigg, Holland, Burns.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad