Darren Moore provides return dates for injured Sheffield Wednesday stars Barry Bannan, Dennis Adeniran and George Byers

Darren Moore has revealed that injured Sheffield Wednesday trio Barry Bannan, Dennis Adeniran and George Byers are all in line to feature for the Owls on Boxing Day.

The players were all absent as Wednesday were held to a 0-0 draw by Oxford United on Saturday, with Cameron Dawson saving a stoppage-time penalty to ensure the Owls claimed a point at Hillsborough.

Bannan picked up a suspected hamstring injury in the 1-1 draw at Exeter City last weekend but fears over the seriousness of the injury have been allayed, with the influential captain set to return next week.

Byers and Adeniran have been out with longer-term issues. Byers has been dealing with a foot problem which has kept him out of action since the end of October. Midfielder Adeniran has played just 28 minutes of league action this season since picking up an injury in August.

DERBY, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 03: Barry Bannan of Sheffield Wednesday during the Sky Bet League One between Derby County and Sheffield Wednesday at Pride Park Stadium on December 03, 2022 in Derby, England. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

All three players are set to resume training this week as the Owls prepare for a trip to Fleetwood Town on Boxing Day.

“In terms of where Baz was at, we just couldn't take the risk with him,” said Moore as he explained Bannan’s absence against Oxford.

"Rest assured, he will be back next week. I will put an in-house game on next week and George, along with Dennis Adeadrin will play in that game to finish off their rehabilitation from their injuries.