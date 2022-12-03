Darren Moore provides updates on Sheffield Wednesday duo Josh Windass and Lee Gregory

SHEFFIELD WEDNESDAY manager Darren Moore is optimistic that Josh Windass will be available for next weekend's long League One trip to Exeter City.

The 28-year-old missed a second successive game with a muscle strain in Saturday's bore draw at Derby County, with his creativity in the final third being badly missed as the Owls spurned the opportunity of moving to the top of the table on goal difference.

Windass had previously sat out the previous weekend's FA Cup victory over Mansfield Town.

Wednesday's injury issues are growing with Michael Ihiekwe set for a few months on the sidelines with a knee ligament injury sustained last weekend.

Josh Windass.

On Windass, Moore - speaking after the game at Pride Park - commented: “We’ll hopefully get him up and out onto the pitch this week. Hopefully he can continue to make strides and he’ll be alright for next week.

“He had a bit of a strain and so we need that to settle it down. He’s in the process of that settling down so hopefully he’ll be back out there and we’ll be ready to assess him in the week.”

Meanwhile, Moore has allayed fears that striker Lee Gregory will be out for an extended spell after missing the game at Derby.