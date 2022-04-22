Darren Moore provides updates on Sheffield Wednesday's Dominic Iorfa, Sam Hutchinson, Harlee Dean and Josh Windass

Iorfa has endured some injury hell over the past few seasons, starting when he damaged his Achilles in the South Yorkshire derby with Barnsley in December 2020 and was ruled out for the rest of the 2019-20 campaign.

The 26-year-old fought back to full fitness – only to suffer a second crushing blow when he suffered a hip injury following the home game with Lincoln City last October which necessitated more surgery.

Iorfa made his first-team return from the substitute’s bench in a 5-2 League One win over Burton on March 1 and has featured another four matches this spring, ahead of his latest setback.

Dominic Iorfa. Picture: Steve Ellis

While it is nothing like on the scale of his previous issues, it arrives at an untimely moment for the promotion-chasing Owls, who visit Wycombe tomorrow.

On whether Moore expects to see Iorfa again this term, he said: "No, we don't really. We possibly thought that Portsmouth would maybe be a game for him to be available, but we don't envisage him being ready.

"It looks like it will be an injury which is two, three or four weeks really. He went into a tackle in training and came off worse off as he made the challenge. It's an impact injury and one of those things.

"Though it is not a long injury, with the timing of the season now, it seems long with the season drawing to a close."

Better news sees Sam Hutchinson return to the fray for the crunch game at Wanderers, two points behind the Owls in the table, while Harlee Dean - who missed the midweek win over Crewe - could also return.

Josh Windass, who suffered a recurrence of hamstring trouble late last month, is back in training and will be assessed ahead of next week's games against Fleetwood and Portsmouth, where he could be involved.

Moore added: "Sam Hutchinson is back in the squad and available for selection. Harlee is in a good place and has been back on the training ground and we have a decision to make with him."