Darren Moore reveals Barry Bannan injury concern after Sheffield Wednesday midfielder is forced off against Exeter City

Darren Moore has said Barry Bannan’s injury is a “real concern” but is hoping for good news when the midfielder goes for a scan next week.

The Owls captain was forced off after 35 minutes in Saturday’s 1-1 draw at Exeter City. He was replaced by Tyreeq Bakinson after initially trying to play on before heading straight down the tunnel after his withdrawal.

It is a suspected hamstring injury for the key midfielder and Moore said it was not worth the risk to leave him on the pitch, as Callum Paterson struck a stoppage-time equaliser to extend Sheffield Wednesday’s unbeaten run to nine games

“Yes, it is a concern,” said Moore when providing an update on Bannan at full time.

DERBY, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 03: Barry Bannan of Sheffield Wednesday during the Sky Bet League One between Derby County and Sheffield Wednesday at Pride Park Stadium on December 03, 2022 in Derby, England. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

"To what level the injury is, it is far too early for me to say at the moment but it is a real concern. We took no chances with him. He wanted to carry on but we said no and we will assess him in the week.

"Hopefully the scans will come back and be kind to us.”

Exeter looked to be claiming maximum points against the Owls as the deadlock was broken in the 56th minute when Grecians wing-back Jake Caprice cut onto his right foot and let fly with a brilliant shot from 25 yards that flew across the face of goal and went in off the far post.