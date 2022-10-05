Darren Moore reveals latest Sheffield Wednesday injury concern as update is provided on Mallik Wilks and George Byers

The defender was withdrawn after 45 minutes in Devon as Sam Cosgrove struck in the 91st minute to secure victory for the league leaders over third-placed Wednesday.

Ryan Hardie put the hosts ahead after three minutes but Liam Palmer hit back for the away side soon after.

Moore is unsure where James suffered the injury, with the player set to be asssesed on Wednesday morning.

“We will have to assess him in the morning, in terms of what it is. We are not sure if it is the thigh or the groin,” said Moore in Plymouth on Tuesday night.

When asked if it could be a serious injury, Moore responded: "It is too soon to say.”

Mallik Wilks missed the trip to Plymouth after picking up a small strain to his hamstring and Moore hopes that a cautious approach will mean he is available for Saturday’s home game against Cheltenham Town.

Meanwhile, Moore said George Byers could step up his training this week ahead of this weekend’s fixture at Hillsborough.

Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

"From the game on Saturday, he was really sore in his hamstring area so we didn’t take the risk,” Moore said of Wilks.

"He trained yesterday and didn’t complete it, so with that in mind we couldn’t risk him. Hopefully by us not risking him, he will be okay for Saturday.

"We will asses George over the next couple of days and see if he can get training. We will look towards him for Saturday.”

Lee Gregory was a 90th-minute substitute against Plymouth after missing last weekend’s win over Port Vale.