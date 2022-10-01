Darren Moore reveals Sheffield Wednesday injury worry ahead of Plymouth Argyle trip

A stunning strike from Will Vaulks gave the promotion-chasing Owls all three points in Staffordshire.

Forward Gregory missed the contest with Moore revealing after the win that he picked up a small injury in training on Friday.

It has the potential to rule him out of Tuesday’s game in Devon but Moore is confident he will be available for the home fixture with Cheltenham next weekend.

Lee Gregory missed Sheffield Wednesday's trip to Port Vale with a minor injury. Picture: George Wood/Getty Images.

“He picked up a niggle yesterday in training - we hope it’s not too long, and maybe we’ll get him back for Tuesday,” said Moore.

"If not then certainly for the weekend. We’ll have a look for Tuesday like I said, but it came late in training yesterday and I didn’t take the risk with him today.

“We’ve left him in the hands of the medical team and the doctor - they treated him yesterday and this morning, so hopefully he’s responded to that.

"He’s still got time, so we’ll see what he’s like on Monday for the game on Tuesday.”

Gregory has scored one goal in nine league appearances for Wednesday this season.

At Port Vale, Vaulks hammered home from distance just after the hour to give the Owls back-to-back wins. Vale were left counting the cost of missed chances after Gavin Massey and Ellis Harrison went close in the first half.