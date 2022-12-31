Darren Moore rules Sheffield Wednesday out of a move for ex-Hull City and Chelsea defender

Darren Moore has played down speculation linking Sheffield Wednesday with free agent defender Michael Hector.

The 30-year-old has been without a club since leaving Fulham at the end of last season but will not be making a return to the Owls. Hector spent a season on loan at Hillsborough between 2018-19 during his time at Chelsea. He was voted the Player of the Year at the Owls at the end of his loan.

Since leaving Fulham, he has been on trial at Luton Town and Reading but has not signed a deal with either Championship club. He started his career with the Royals before moving to Chelsea in 2015.

In a four-year stay at Stamford Bridge he had loans at Hull City and Wednesday and left the Blues for Fulham in 2019 without making a senior appearance.

BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 27: Michael Hector of Birmingham gives instructions to his team mates during the Sky Bet Championship match between Birmingham City and Sheffield Wednesday at St Andrew's Trillion Trophy Stadium on October 27, 2018 in Birmingham, England. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

When asked about the possibility of signing the free agent to help bolster their defensive options, Moore told The Star: “We’ve not considered any [free agent] defenders.