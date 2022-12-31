Darren Moore rules Sheffield Wednesday out of a move for ex-Hull City and Chelsea defender

The 30-year-old has been without a club since leaving Fulham at the end of last season but will not be making a return to the Owls. Hector spent a season on loan at Hillsborough between 2018-19 during his time at Chelsea. He was voted the Player of the Year at the Owls at the end of his loan.
Since leaving Fulham, he has been on trial at Luton Town and Reading but has not signed a deal with either Championship club. He started his career with the Royals before moving to Chelsea in 2015.
In a four-year stay at Stamford Bridge he had loans at Hull City and Wednesday and left the Blues for Fulham in 2019 without making a senior appearance.
When asked about the possibility of signing the free agent to help bolster their defensive options, Moore told The Star: “We’ve not considered any [free agent] defenders.
“I know he [Hector] is someone that has been linked with the club but we’ve not considered anything because we wanted to wait and see what was going to happen with our injured players.”