Darren Moore sad Sheffield Wednesday's Plymouth Argyle rearrangement will cost fans chance to see top game

They have become over-familiar with the town after the sides met four times last season in League One and the FA Cup. They were due to play last month but the game was postponed at not much more than 24 hours' notice because of the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

But with Plymouth top of the league and the Owls hotly tipped to win automatic promotion, visiting manager Moore, pictured, is expecting a good game.

"I’m looking forward to the game, as I'm sure Schuey (Pilgrims manager Steven Schumacher) will as well,” he said.

DISAPPOINTMENT: Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore

“They’re on a tremendous run. (It's) two good teams playing good football and showing consistency to their play this season, two teams that look like we've gone that step again in terms of where we were last season. It bodes well for a really really good game.

"I'm just so sorry that it's on a Tuesday night.

“I know our fans will still bring numbers down there but we probably won't get the same volume of support down. But we're still focusing on trying to do as well as we can.”

The Owls lost both Home Park games 3-0 last season, something Moore is keen to put right.

"We just didn't quite get going," he recalled. "The first game, when I look back on it, we had the chances but we didn't capitalise on them. They did and ran away as worthy winners.

"And in the Cup match, we went down there a little bit depleted.

"We know the arena, we know the environment. It's a beautiful pitch – probably one of the best in the league in terms of the surface. We look forward to the game.

“They’ve got clear pictures and patterns to their game, they’re effective. They've recruited really well and there’s a real balance to them.

