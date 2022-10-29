Darren Moore says Sheffield Wednesday got their reward for keeping the faith in 4-2 win over Burton Albion

The Owls followed up consecutive 1-1 draws where they bombarded the opposition goalkeeper but failed to get the reward with a 4-2 win at home to Burton Albion.

It could have been more too, Callum Paterson hitting the crossbar and Lee Gregory doing likewise from his side's second penalty of the game. Burton made a couple of crucial clearances.

But goals from Barry Bannan, a Michael Smith penalty, Mallik Wilks and Fisayo Dele-Bashiru claimed three points. And with Ipswich Town dramatically drawing 4-4 at Charlton Athletic, they made up ground in the League One table.

SATISFIED: Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore

"I thought we actually played better against Lincoln and Bristol Rovers but came away with two draws," reflected Moore. "Our message to the boys all week was to continue what they are doing, don't turn away from the book in terms of the chances created.

"When you are creating those kinds of chances, you are going to score goals because I have got every faith and belief in the boys.

"Although we scored four goals, I don't think anyone could have argued if we had got more, and not just from open play. We had three efforts cleared off the line from set pieces from first-time contacts.

"I thought we looked dangerous from open play and from set-pieces. We scored four goals and it is another three points at S6.

"It has been a real gruelling week with the three games."

It was not all perfect, with the Owls conceding late goals to their former striker Sam Winnall and to Tom Hamer.

"We will look at them on Monday," said Moore. "They were lapses in concentration. I definitely thought one or two switched off.

"We had a couple of chances after 4-0 but both of their goals were lapses in concentration.

"Different personnel came onto the pitch so it can disrupt the rhythm but also, from a psychological point of view, Burton are hurting and are 4-0 down. They have got pride so are going to throw caution to the wind because they have got nothing to lose.

"We just switched off. It is a good reminder for us at this stage of the season. It didn't impact on the result but it is a good message for us that when we are in front and are in control like that we have to mentally stay concentrated on the game to get the job done. "

Wednesday made five changes from the midweek draw with Bristol Rovers and only Dominic Iorfa's introduction for the suspended Michael Ihiekwe was enforced, but Moore is relaxed about rotating his team so much.

"It's not the first time I've done it, it won't be the last time," he said. "We've made five changes, no problem.

"We're always detailed in our work so whoever comes in always understands their roles and responsibilities in this game. It's a team and a squad effort so I wasn't really fussed with the changes.

"Greggers (substitute Greeogry) definitely wasn’t going to (start), George (Byers) definitely wasn’t going to play because of the length of time he’s been off. To come back and play another 90 minutes after just 48 hours, it was never going to happen.

"With Josh (Windass), he’d played two games and I wanted to give Mallik a run, so it was a case of ‘Josh you’re out, Mallik you’re in’. With Callum Paterson, I wanted him to come in for Gregory.

"Fizz (Dele-Bashiru) and Tyreeq (Bakinson) came in for their physique and power, to get after Burton, so they came in as well.

"The only one that was forced was Dominic Iorfa, and that’s no problem. He came in and was excellent, him and Macca (central defensive partner Mark McGuinness. The changes are always going to happen – I’ve done it before, and I can envisage doing it again in the season."

Moore felt that sending his team out in a 4-1-2-3 formation was crucial to the win, and hopes Wilks's first league goal for the club lifts his confidence after a bitty start to the season since joining from Hull City.

"The gameplan of playing three lads up top worked a treat," he said.

"The shorter squad has more versatility and we knew how Burton would set up and the problems we could give them off the back of it. I just went with an extra attacker and got after them.

"It proved really pivotal, took the game away from them and pushed them back.

"Every time we went forward we looked like we were going to score, every time we put the ball in the box we looked like we'd get on the end of it.

"You can see Mallik's different to what we've got and it was an excellent finish. You can see he's a player who can go past people, he's very quick and when he gets the other side he's got real quality. He was in total control of his goal, it was on a postage stamp. He scored exactly the same goal against them in the cup.

"I'm pleased for him and the minutes he got. I'm really pleased with his work."

Bannan came off in the second half having picked up a knock in the first, but Moore downplayed its significance.

"He’s fine, he’s just a little bit stiff," he said. "He got a knee in his hip or glute and started stiffening up – that bruise can turn into a pull, so when he was tightening up I just wanted to get him off the pitch.