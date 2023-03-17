SHEFFIELD WEDNESDAY boss Darren Moore is sweating on the fitness of top-scorer Josh Windass and defender Reece James ahead of Tuesday's League One derby at Barnsley after both came off with injury in Friday's 1-1 draw with Bolton at Hillsborough.

James departed at the interval with a knock, while Windass exited the fray on the hour and was seen wearing a protective boot after the match.

Moore said: "I have got to see where Reece James and Josh Windass are at. Both came off with knocks and we have to assess them over the next 48 hours in regards to Barnsley and I am hopeful they will both be available.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We get Dominic Iorfa back from suspension and that will be a big plus for us if we are to lose Reece."

Darren Moore, pictured during Sheffield Wednesday's game with Bolton on Friday night.

On Windass leaving the ground in a protective boot, he continued: "It was just a precaution as he took a knock on it and the medical team will assess him in the morning (Saturday).

"The protective boot is a precaution until the physios get on him. It's usually 24 hours to settle him down before we assess him. We put the boot on so if there's any damage there, no more is done.

"George) Byers might be a 50-50."

Wednesday were denied an eighth straight home win and sixth consecutive league victory against a Wanderers side who pushed them all the way at Hillsborough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The hosts started strongly and led through Lee Gregory's sixth goal of the campaign and threatened to overwhelm Bolton early on.

But Wanderers rallied well and levelled through a deflected shot from ex-Barnsley forward Victor Adeboyejo on 36 minutes, with the Lancastrians being the better side on the resumption.

Moore said: "I am a little frustrated as I thought before half-time, we could have been a couple of goals to the good. We had a couple of good chances, but didn't quite have the right contact on the ball.

"Of course, they scored after a deflected effort and it's 1-1. I said to the boys that we could have settled down more and stayed more on the ball. We had Lee Gregory on the pitch and I thought the channels would open and we could get balls into him and support runners off the back of him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It was almost like two boxers trading blows, but nobody willing to hit the canvass. There was a lot of play in the middle of the pitch."

On the decision to plump for Gregory ahead of Michael Smith, he continued: "It was a tough decision to leave Smudger out and put Greggers in and he responded by getting the goal. He also had a volley which the keeper pulled a wonderful save off, otherwise he would have added to his tally.