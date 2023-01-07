Darren Moore tells Sheffield Wednesday to 'savour the moment' after famous FA Cup victory over Newcastle United

Darren Moore has told his Sheffield Wednesday side to "savour the moment" after knocking one of Europe's in-form sides out of the FA Cup.

Two goals from Josh Windass, in what his manager described as the striker's "most complete" performance under his management, gave the hosts a lead they never relinquished against Newcastle United, despite Brazil international Bruno Guimaraes cutting the final scoreline to 2-1.

It was the first defeat the Magpies had suffered since August 31, when Liverpool's stoppage-time winner condemned them to another 2-1 defeat, 16 games ago.

The Owls have now gone 18 matches in all comepetitions without defeat.

DELIGHTED: Sheffield Wednesday's Darren Moore (right) won the battle of the unbeaten managers against Newcastle United's Eddie Howe

"Tonight was a special night for us," he said. "Eddie (Howe, Newcastle's manager) is doing a great job there so to beat them in the form they've been in, it makes it a special night.

"We need to savour the moment.

"I'm absolutely pleased for everyone connected with the club.

"We can enjoy the night. I'm really pleased with how the gameplan went. I went to watch Newcastle against Leeds (in the Premier League) last week and wanted to get my eye in in terms of how they move the ball."

The first half was a resolute performance featuring a couple of good saves from goalkeeper Cameron Dawson – his first from Alexander Isak was outstanding – but they upped their goal threat in the second period, with Windass scoring twice.

He was a fraction away from a second hat-trick in a week, Martin Dubravka tipping his free-kick onto the crossbar.

"I would say, since coming here, that was Josh’s most complete performance," said Moore, who took over in March 2021.

"I think we saw elements of the old Josh Windass. With his running off the ball, his power was good, and he’s got his eye in for goal. His second goal, he was in total control of it.“He almost had his hat-trick when he hit the crossbar, and he practices them in training all the time – it wasn’t a fluke."

The midfield pairing of George Byers, whose Cruyff turn in the build-up to Windass's opener was exquisite, and Will Vaulks were vital and when Dennis Adeniran came on to join them for the second half, it only made the Owls stronger.

"We found pockets of space," said Moore. "We made a change with Dennis coming on for Fiz (Dele-Bashiru), only because he got booked.

"It seemed to work for us. Josh will get the headlines and his second goal in particular, it drove the crowd on. They got a goal from a set-play but we stayed resolute.

"They (the midfield) gave us a real platform and their use of the ball was excellent.

"Cameron Dawson was excellent too but it's hard to single people out.

"He made some really big saves so I'm really pleased for him.

"Tonight was a special night for him."

Mark McGuinness was outstanding in the centre of defence but Moore faces an anxious wait in the coming days to see if Cardiff City will recall him early from a season-long loan. Given the injuries they have suffered in the heart of defence, Wednesday will be desperately hoping they do not, but the 22-year-old put in a performance worthy of a higher stage than League One.

