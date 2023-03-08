Darren Moore's Sheffield Wednesday broke club records for most league games without defeat (20) and most league clean sheets (19) in February, form which unsurprisingly saw them end the month top of the table.
Four points taken off automatic promotion rivals Plymouth Argyle and Ipswich Town cemented their position as title favourites.
But Barnsley have been in great form too on a much smaller budget, picking up 16 points from six unbeaten league games, scoring 16 goals. The highlight was a 4-1 win over Derby County.
Unsurprisingly that also means Michael Duff has been shortlisted for the award, along with former Wycombe Wanderers manager Gareth Ainsworth and Scott Brown of Fleetwood Town.
Right wing-back Williams has been recognised for form which saw him contribute and an assist and two goals as well as being part of a defence which only conceded four times in six games.
He is up against two former Sheffield players in Chey Dunkley, once an Owl, now at Shrewsbury Town, and David McGoldrick, the former Blade who is at Derby.
Bolton Wanderers centre-back Ricardo Santos is the other name on the shortlist, with the winner announced on Friday.