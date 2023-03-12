Darren Moore's pride as Sheffield Wednesday grind out another 1-0 win at Portsmouth

Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore was beaming with pride after his league leaders ground out a 1-0 win at old club Portsmouth.

Josh Windass’s 11th-minute goal was enough to extend Wednesday’s club record unbeaten run to 22 matches and move three points clear of Plymouth and more importantly, five points clear of third-placed Ipswich, with two games in hand.

Moore said: “It is a good three points. Fratton Park is a difficult place to come but the players set their stall out.

“We scored an early goal from a real ruthless finish by Josh and then it was all about being resolute and doing our jobs.

Darren Moore, manager of Sheffield Wednesday, has overseen a 22-game unbeaten run in League One (Picture: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

“The boys needed to show character. This is a former stomping ground of mine so I know how tough it is to come here. It was a real together team performance that got us over the line.

“We were always fighting against the crowd, but the players did well from a mental point of view.

“We had to be strong and competitive and were. It is a well-earned win and I am really proud of my team.”

Windass finished emphatically from an acute angle after Michael Smith had nodded a long ball into his path.

The former Accrington man should have doubled his and Wednesday’s tally late on but he put a diving header wide from six yards. The Owls had to play out the final 12 minutes with 10 men after defender Dominic Iorfa was sent off for a second yellow card after bringing down Connor Ogilvie.

Moore said: “I have no complaints about the second yellow card but the first one for time-wasting is debatable.

“In the 87th minute they should have had a player sent off for a tackle that was out of control.”

The defeat is Pompey’s first at home since New Year’s Day.

Head coach John Mousinho said: “They have got an excellent back three and numbers in front of that. That was one of the challenges because as soon as they scored they dropped deeper. You can see why they are top of the league and it was a really good lesson for us.”

Portsmouth: Macey, Rafferty, Raggett, Towler, Ogilvie, Lane (Jacobs 85), Tunnicliffe (Lowery 80), Morrell, Dale (Hackett-Fairchild 65), Pigott, Bishop. Unused substitutes: Scarlett, Oluwayemi, Thompson, Bernard.

Sheffield Wednesday: Dawson, Iorfa, Flint, Famewo, Palmer, Byers (Dele-Bashiru 35), Vaulks, Bannan, Brown (James 46), Smith (Gregory 72), Windass (Hunt 81). Unused substitutes: Adeniran, Bakinson, Stockdale.

