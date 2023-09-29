SHEFFIELD WEDNESDAY owner Dejphon Chansiri has vowed not to put any more money into the Championship club if 'insults' from supporters continue.

The Owls chief issued a long statement ahead of Friday night's game against Sunderland, with the rock-bottom Championship side without a league win in eight matches this term and enduring a nightmare start to the campaign.

A protest against Chansiri in the 15th minute of the previous home game against Middlesbrough saw fans throw tennis balls onto the pitch.

A ‘black balloon’ protest is planned before kick-off ahead of Friday's televised match, so as to not disrupt the matchday action.

Sheffield Wednesday owner Dejphon Chansiri. Picture: Getty Images.

Chants urging Chansiri to leave the club - with his ticketing policy and the manner of Darren Moore's departure having been particular points of contention for many - have been aired by supporters on several occasions this term, with a new supporters protest group having also been launched.In a statement on the club's website, Chansiri said: "Fans can complain, criticise, give strong opinions, balanced opinions, say anything you like.

"But no one has the right to cross the line or the right to try and cause damage, throw insults, or go to my family which has happened again, which I cannot accept.

"Right now, this is too much. I have always welcomed constructive debate and thought, which is fine, but to the people who have contacted me directly with insults, and to my family, I can tell you that I will never accept this.

“I think at the moment, it is too much, with some people crossing the line. For example, as a club we have made many statements about the conduct of supporters, and those who have broken the regulations could lead to us receiving fines from the FA.

"Some clubs have been fined up to £100,000 for breaking the regulations and of course this is something we do not wish to see at Sheffield Wednesday. “Coming onto the pitch at the end of the game against Peterborough, throwing objects onto the pitch against Middlesbrough, these situations can cost clubs a lot of money which again is my responsibility.“Regarding protests, I do not believe this can help our club. The people who are trying to organise these protests are not prepared to identify themselves, while they are happy to encourage other fans to show themselves, how can this help?

"Protests are a waste of time. I would like these fans to show me how much you love your club, do not damage it. I do not want to fight with anyone but to use your words - ‘enough is enough’. Please do not damage our own club, otherwise those fans need to take all responsibilities and liabilities.

"I must take responsibility for everything at the club, including the financial support which is something I always do. But from now, I will not put additional money into the club.

"If you say you are the owner and I am the custodian, then show me how to be the good owner and help save your club.

"You want me to leave but you want me to spend money? If you want me to leave, then show me how to run the club and invest the money before I do that.

"You have no right to ask me to leave. I am the one who saved the club and spent the money for the club, I am the one who needs to pay around £2m on average every month.

"Some fans need to have more respect for owners of clubs and not be so selfish, thinking of their own benefit without doing anything good to the club. This is not acceptable and as a result I am not willing to inject more money while I am being treated unfairly by those fans."

Meanwhile, Chansiri has stressed that he is willing to listen and engage in discussion to serious parties interested in potentially taking over the club.

American-based businessman and Sheffield Wednesday fan Adam Shaw was linked with a potential takeover earier this year.Chansiri continued: "I know there are people who wish for me to leave. I personally have never said a single word on my valuation of Sheffield Wednesday or how much I would want to sell Sheffield Wednesday for, because I have never considered selling.

"It is easy – someone come forward, and if I am satisfied that the club will better prosper, then we can talk. Some fans say there are many people wanting to buy football clubs but it is not just about money, it is about the right person or organisation who will take good care of the club.

"There was speculation recently from an interested party but it was said I refused to talk about the sale of the club. This is not correct.

"It is simple, if you want to buy the club, show me the proof of funds and submit an offer in the professional way. I met this person as a sponsor and I did not know who he was representing but the same applies, show me the proof of funds and submit an offer.

"Neither of these two things happened and as a sponsor, his business was yet to pay the full amount for the sponsorship so how could I sell the club like this anyway?