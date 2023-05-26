Dejphon Chansiri 'dying' to get Sheffield Wednesday back into Championship, insists Barry Bannan

Barry Bannan says chairman Dejphon Chansiri is "dying" to get Sheffield Wednesday back into the Championship and deserves some credit for the fact they will be one game away from doing so at Wembley.

The Thai businessman has been a divisive figure during his eight-year ownership of the club, presiding over relegation to League One two years ago after the Owls were docked points for a financial fair play breach.

But captain Barry Bannan insists whatever mistakes he has made come from a good place.

Chansiri has often been impatient with managers in the past but has stuck by Darren Moore since March 2021. The former Barnsley centre-back was unable to save the club from relegation that year but has led them to two play-offs since.

They lost in the semi-finals to Sunderland last year and were disappointed not to go up automatically this season after winning 96 points and breaking a host of club records, only to be found short in the run-in.

But Chansiri has stood by his man and allowed him to build a strong second-tier squad supported by a good infrastructure for a club at that level.

"I’m glad for him as well, because he gets knocked quite a bit but he only wants what is best for this club," said Bannan. "I speak to him now and again and his heart is in the right place.

"He wants this club promoted, let’s not get it twisted, he’s dying for this club to get promoted and he’s brought players in this season to back it up."

FINANCIAL SUPPORT: Sheffield Wednesday chairman Dejphon Chansiri