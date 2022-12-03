Derby v Sheffield Wednesday: Michael Smith's progress from 'string bean' to iron man

MICHAEL SMITH can provide a pretty candid, if unflattering, description of himself before Paul Warne and his coaching team got hold of him at old club Rotherham United back in early 2018.

The Sheffield Wednesday striker was, in his own words, a 'string bean.' A slightly shy string bean.

Back then he was puny. Now, he is a powerhouse; a bit of a gym freak.Darren Moore has got the finished article. The real deal.

Smith faces Warne's Derby County this lunch-time. He is the first to acknowledge that he owes Warne and his Rams staff, who include assistant Richie Barker and first-team coach Matt Hamshaw a debt for turning around his career.

Sheffield Wednesday striker Michael Smith.

Another key figure in the shape of Millers' former head of performance in Ross Burbeary, who is now at Lincoln City and counts Wednesday among his old clubs, also made a beeline for Smith and helped turn him into an iron man.

Smith, who joined Rotherham from Bury almost five years ago, said: "I was at a crossroads and I did not know where I was going. It was a massive move for me personally and it helped me a lot.

"He (Warne) stuck me in the gym to begin with. Because I was a string-bean when I first went there.

"It (gym work) was not part of the make-up of set ups I'd been in (previously).

"But at Rotherham, they were massive on it and I got really friendly with Ross Burbeary, the sports science guy at the time and he took us under his wing and really improved me in that aspect.

"He (Warne) also helped me off the pitch and it seemed to help me on it. He was a good man-manager who made me believe in myself a bit more. Things like that all help."

Stronger in body, Smith got stronger in performance and mind with Warne's Rotherham. It was the making of him, but life is such that he ultimately would take the decision to leave and join the side who the Millers view to be their biggest rivals - and break hearts.

Today, he faces the managerial team who he left behind in the summer, but who are now elsewhere themselves.

Smith added: "Him and the whole club were massive. I said that when I signed here and I would not say a bad word against the club as they helped me out a lot. I would not be where I am without them.

"Football is a short career and him and his staff have had an impact not just on my career, but my life. I will forever be grateful for that.

"He (Warne) made me realise that if I worked from Monday to Friday as hard as I can and left no stone unturned in game on Saturday, I could put my head on the pillow on a Saturday night and know I was ready and could be as well-prepared for a game as much as I could be."

It's been a grand time of late for Smith. He scored two FA Cup goals last weekend with the reward being a plum third-round tie against the striker's boyhood idols Newcastle United early in the new year.

His other half also recently gave birth to the couple's second child. Life is good. It would be great if Wednesday go all the way and return to the Championship in May - expect Smith to play an important part if so.

The 31-year-old certainly has unfinished business where the second tier is concerned, with two of his previous promotions with Rotherham ending in an instant return to League One.

Smith, who has netted seven goals in all competitions this term, commented: "That's the main aim this season, to get the club back in the Championship and not just to stay there next season, but try and compete.

"It is not just about getting up and trying to stay up. The mindset of the manager is to go again and that's one of the main reasons why I came."

Big games are par for the course for Sheffield Wednesday. Today at Pride Park is a case in point, but their televised meeting with Newcastle, which will be shown on BBC1 on the evening of January 7, is one that has caught the imagination of Smith and his family in particular.

The Wallsend lad came through the famous boys club which produced talents such as Magpies’ icon Alan Shearer and Middlesbrough boss Michael Carrick.

Shearer was Smith's boyhood hero. He famously ran away with his arm raised in a Shearer-type celebration after netting for the Millers against Sunderland last season.

In his final campaign at Rotherham, Smith fell just shy of a goals target set by assistant Barker – who had promised to hand over his prized signed shirt of Shearer if he achieved it.

Appreciative of Smith's contribution over four and a half years, Millers fans clubbed together to raise the cash to buy a fresh one and a £2,200 surplus was donated to Rotherham Hospice.

Smith has the shirt and the tantalising prospect awaits that he could meet his idol at Hillsborough, if he is on commentary duties.

Smith added: "I have seen him up close a few times and obviously watched him over the years. It would be nice to meet him if he was there.

"My missus actually comes from Sunderland and all her family are Sunderland fans.

