The versatile defender says the Owls were "disappointed" not to take points off a Leeds United team now 21 places above them in the 24-strong Championship table, but it will not affect their mindset at Ipswich on Saturday.

There they face a home team who like them played in League One last season but are now on the Whites' coat-tails, a point behind the second automatic promotion spot with nine matches to play.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"They came into the new season on a high from last year and they just started where they finished off and carried on the momentum all season," said Iorfa.

"They play with a lot of confidence and score a lot of goals.

"They're a good footballing side with a lot of good movement but they've got a lot of options as well. They score a lot of goals from the subs and that's helped them a lot.

"We played them last season and their style of play hasn’t really changed."

BELIEFS: Dominic Iorfa has stuck to clear ideas in Danny Rohl's time as Sheffield Wednesday manager

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wednesday found themselves in a relegation battle after changing managers last summer and making a disastrous start under Xisco Munoz but October's appointment of Danny Rohl brought a new set of ideas they have stuck to.

Away results have picked up lately, but Iorfa says nothing has changed in their approach.

"I would say we've just got our reward for good performances," he argued.

“I feel like the manager's been good in the sense that whether we've had good results or bad results, he hasn't really changed his way, he's stuck to his principles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Having had two good results recently at Millwall and Rotherham, it does help. It does give you confidence that you can go on the road and get results.

"As a group we were a bit disappointed we lost (at home) to Leeds but that just shows how far we've come. Leeds are a great side and we felt we could have got something from the game.

"It just shows what we're doing is working and it will come.