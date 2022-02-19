Doncaster Rovers 1 Sheffield Wednesday 3 - player ratings

The Owls substitutes made all the difference after a first half where they hogged the ball but lacked any cutting edge.

Doncaster Rovers

Jonathan Mitchell – saved his penalty and also stopped Barry Bannan scoring direct from a corner 8

MIXED BAG: Barry Bannan missed a penalty but scored in open play

Ollie Younger – unable to live with Sheffield Wednesday's substitutes 6

Ro-Shaun Williams –the penalty given against him was harsh 6

Joe Olowu – his second-half miss was the key moment 5

Kyle Knoyle – won the penalty Dan Gardner converted 6

Matt Smith – needed to get closer to Barry Bannan at times 6

Ben Gardner – a brilliantly-converted penalty 6

Ben Jackson – worked well on the left 7

Reo Griffiths – only able to show glimpses of his talent 6

Tommy Rowe – suffered a dead leg in the early stages 6

Mipo Odubeko – made little impact but in his defensive, he had little service 5

Substitutes:

Josh Martin (for Rowe, 23) – Rowe's substitution looked a blow but Martin was Rovers' best performer 8

Joe Dodoo (for Odubeko, 81) – N/A

Kieran Agard (for Griffiths, 81) – N/A

Not used: Jones, Clayton, Horton, Hasani.

Sheffield Wednesday

Bailey Peacock-Farrell – did not have much to do 6

Ciaran Brennan – with little to do defensively, he tried to get forward at times 6

Jordan Storey – such a good defender 7

Liam Palmer – did his job defensively 6

Jack Hunt – can always be relied upon 6

George Byers – booked in the second half 7

Massimo Luongo – not at his absolute best, but his return from injury has been a real boost 6

Marvin Johnson – his crossing was crucial in the second half 7

Barry Bannan – a lot went through him in the first half and he recovered from his penalty miss to score in the second 7

Florian Kamberi – nothing stuck up front with him or his strike partner, no surprise both were substituted at half-time 5

Sylla Sow – a tame header at Mitchell was his side's only effort on target in the first half 5

Substitutes:

Saido Berahino (for Sow, 46) – a wonderfully-taken second goal and a lovely bit of skill in the build-up to the third 8

Callum Paterson (for Kamberi, 46) – Doncaster could not cope with him in the air and his persistence brought a long personal goal drought to an end 8

Lewis Gibson (for Brennan, 71) – made the second goal from the byline shortly after coming on 7