Doncaster Rovers manager Grant McCann despairing as Yorkshire's sacking season kicks off
Paul Heckingbottom's future at Sheffield United has also been questioned.
Doncaster Rovers manager Grant McCann has pointed to his experiences this season to highlight how wrong he thinks that is.
Hughes was sacked on Wednesday night after 20 months at Valley Parade. Consecutive defeats had seen them drop to 20th in League Two.
Meanwhile, the Owls have made the worst start in Championship history and on Saturday the man Munoz replaced, Darren Moore, brings Huddersfield Town to Hillsborough. With a two-week gap to their next match, the Spaniard's job prospects will look extremely bleak if they lose.
Moore replaced Neil Warnock, not so much sacked as moved aside as the Terriers worried about losing out on their top long-term target to replace him.
Heckingbottom feels safer, his board seemingly realistic about the hand they dealt him in the transfer market, but first wins of the season for Luton Town and Burnley have not helped.
Three weeks ago McCann was in the bullet seat, winless Doncaster bottom of the Football League. Three victories from four have totally changed the feel.
"Football is a very fickle industry," he said. "If you don't win football games people ask you why and they start calling for your job.
"It's probably the only industry in sport that happens, it's constant. I see a lot of it with what's going on at other clubs around here and it's not nice to see.
"It's not an 11-game season, there's 46 to be played. A lot of teams will get above their station and find themselves wanting so we want to make sure we're right in that (promotion) mix come April and early May."