Eddie Howe issues Newcastle United warning after being frustrated by Sheffield Wednesday and Leeds United

Eddie Howe admits his Newcastle United side will need to be more clinical going forward after being dumped out of the FA Cup by Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday night.

A 15-game unbeaten run in all competitions was ended at Hillsborough as Josh Windass scored twice on a famous night for the Owls. Newcastle missed a handful of chances, including a glorious one from Chris Wood as he skied the ball over the crossbar one-on-one with Cameron Dawson in the Wednesday goal.

The Magpies face Leicester City in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday night after beating the Foxes 3-0 on Boxing Day. Since that win Howe’s side have scored just one goal in three games.

After being frustrated by Leeds United with a 0-0 draw at St James’ Park, they then held Arsenal to a goalless draw at the Emirates Stadium before falling at the first hurdle in the FA Cup at Hillsborough. And Howe admits there were too many wasted chances against Leeds and Wednesday.

Newcastle United's English head coach Eddie Howe looks on during the English FA Cup third round football match between Sheffield Wednesday and Newcastle United at Hillsborough Stadium in Sheffield, northern England on January 7, 2023. (Photo by LINDSEY PARNABY/AFP via Getty Images)

“This game will be different to Boxing Day. Brendan is a very good tactician. I thought that game, the scoreline, slightly flattered us,” said Howe.

“It certainly wasn’t an easy game and we understand the quality they have. We will need to be at our best to get through.

“Psychologically, it would be a great thing for us to get through to a two-legged semi-final. We want to experience that, but we have a very different tough opponent in our way.