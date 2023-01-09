Eddie Howe issues Newcastle United warning after being frustrated by Sheffield Wednesday and Leeds United

A 15-game unbeaten run in all competitions was ended at Hillsborough as Josh Windass scored twice on a famous night for the Owls. Newcastle missed a handful of chances, including a glorious one from Chris Wood as he skied the ball over the crossbar one-on-one with Cameron Dawson in the Wednesday goal.
The Magpies face Leicester City in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday night after beating the Foxes 3-0 on Boxing Day. Since that win Howe’s side have scored just one goal in three games.
After being frustrated by Leeds United with a 0-0 draw at St James’ Park, they then held Arsenal to a goalless draw at the Emirates Stadium before falling at the first hurdle in the FA Cup at Hillsborough. And Howe admits there were too many wasted chances against Leeds and Wednesday.
“This game will be different to Boxing Day. Brendan is a very good tactician. I thought that game, the scoreline, slightly flattered us,” said Howe.
“It certainly wasn’t an easy game and we understand the quality they have. We will need to be at our best to get through.
“Psychologically, it would be a great thing for us to get through to a two-legged semi-final. We want to experience that, but we have a very different tough opponent in our way.
“We have to be more clinical. If we look back at the Leeds game and Saturday, there were too many chances not taken.”