A TOTAL of four Yorkshire clubs - although hopefully not that many - could be involved in the EFL play-offs next month.

Middlesbrough are assured of participation in the Championship play-offs after their midweek win over Hull City.

A 3-1 victory took fourth-placed Boro up to 74 points, with three games remaining.

Millwall, Blackburn Rovers and West Brom, who are in fifth, sixth and seventh, can still reach that total on paper, with the latter two teams having a game in hand ahead of this weekend's action.

EFL match-ball. Picture: Getty.

But with the Lions welcoming Blackburn on the final day of the season, only two of the three can get to 74 points, meaning Boro - who have a far superior goal difference to any of those teams - are guaranteed at the very least a sixth-placed finish.

In League One, Sheffield Wednesday still harbour hopes of finishing in the top two despite a difficult run-in so far, while Barnsley have an outside chance of automatic promotion, heading into this weekend’s games.

Both the Owls and Reds are guaranteed play-off participation, come what may and should they remain in their current positions of third and four respectively, they would be at home in the second-leg of any play-off semi-final.

In League Two, sixth-placed Bradford City still have a chance of finishing in the top three, but they are also looking over their shoulders. The side just outside of the play-off positions in Mansfield were two points behind, heading into this weekend's action.

Here are the scheduled play-off semi-final dates in the EFL.

Friday, May 12: League One play-off semi A 1st leg 6 v 3 (2000).

Saturday, May 13: League One play-off semi B 1st leg 5 v 4 (1500).

Saturday, May 13: Championship play-off semi A 1st leg 6 v 3 (1730).

Saturday, May 13: League Two play-off semi A 1st leg 7 v 4 (1945).

Sunday, May 14: Championship play-off semi B 1st leg 5 v 4 (noon).

Sunday, May 14: League Two play-off semi B 1st leg 6 v 5 (1900).

Tuesday, May 16: Championship play-off semi A 2nd leg 3 v 6 (2000).

Wednesday, May 17: Championship play-off semi B 2nd leg 4 v 5 (2000).

Thursday, May 18: League Two play-off semi A 2nd leg 4 v 7 (2000).

Friday, May 19: Championship play-off semi A 2nd leg 5 v 6 (2000).

Saturday, May 20: League One play-off semi A 2nd leg 3 v 6 (1230).

Saturday, May 20: League One play-off semi B 2nd leg 4 v 5 (1500).

Saturday, May 27: Championship play-off final (4.45pm).

Sunday, May 28: League Two play-off final (1.30pm).