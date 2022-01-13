Every Sheffield Wednesday player who is out of contract this summer

The Owls have eight players who are set to be out of contract this year, although, a handful of those players have options in their deals to extend their time in South Yorkshire by another season.

Darren Moore also has five loan players within his ranks, with all of those squad members on agreements lasting until the end of the campaign.

Wednesday have already tied down Liam Palmer and Sam Hutchinson to new contracts after both players' contracts were previously due to run out this summer.

Palmer, who is the Owls' longest serving player, signed a new deal in November that will keep him at the club until the summer of 2023.

Hutchinson also agreed a new contract until the summer of 2023 last year.

Below, is every Wednesday player out of contract this summer, including those with options to extend to the end of the 2023 campaign.

1. Callum Paterson Callum Paterson - The centre-forward's current deal runs out this summer but Wednesday are reported to have a year’s extension option on the Scotland international's contract. Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

2. Jack Hunt Jack Hunt - The right-back, who has played 25 times for the Owls this season, joined on a one-year deal in the summer but he does have the option of another season that's based on promotion. Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

3. Saido Berahino Saido Berahino - The striker joined Wednesday on deadline day last August and is reported to have signed an initial 12-month deal. Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

4. Massimo Luongo Massimo Luongo - The Australian has previously expressed a desire to stay at Wednesday, with his contract up this summer. Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales