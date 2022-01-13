Every Sheffield Wednesday player who is out of contract this summer

The Owls have eight players who are set to be out of contract this year, although, a handful of those players have options in their deals to extend their time in South Yorkshire by another season.
Darren Moore also has five loan players within his ranks, with all of those squad members on agreements lasting until the end of the campaign.
Wednesday have already tied down Liam Palmer and Sam Hutchinson to new contracts after both players' contracts were previously due to run out this summer.
Palmer, who is the Owls' longest serving player, signed a new deal in November that will keep him at the club until the summer of 2023.
Hutchinson also agreed a new contract until the summer of 2023 last year.
Below, is every Wednesday player out of contract this summer, including those with options to extend to the end of the 2023 campaign.