OUT OF CONTRACT: Saido Berahino is one Sheffield Wednesday player whose current contract expires at the end of the season. Picture: Getty Images.

Every Sheffield Wednesday player who is out of contract this summer

Sheffield Wednesday's focus this month is bringing in new players as they look to get their promotion bid back on track - but they will have some decisions to make regarding their current squad ahead of this summer.

By Ben McKenna
Thursday, 13th January 2022, 1:17 pm

The Owls have eight players who are set to be out of contract this year, although, a handful of those players have options in their deals to extend their time in South Yorkshire by another season.

Darren Moore also has five loan players within his ranks, with all of those squad members on agreements lasting until the end of the campaign.

Wednesday have already tied down Liam Palmer and Sam Hutchinson to new contracts after both players' contracts were previously due to run out this summer.

Palmer, who is the Owls' longest serving player, signed a new deal in November that will keep him at the club until the summer of 2023.

Hutchinson also agreed a new contract until the summer of 2023 last year.

Below, is every Wednesday player out of contract this summer, including those with options to extend to the end of the 2023 campaign.

1. Callum Paterson

Callum Paterson - The centre-forward's current deal runs out this summer but Wednesday are reported to have a year’s extension option on the Scotland international's contract.

2. Jack Hunt

Jack Hunt - The right-back, who has played 25 times for the Owls this season, joined on a one-year deal in the summer but he does have the option of another season that's based on promotion.

3. Saido Berahino

Saido Berahino - The striker joined Wednesday on deadline day last August and is reported to have signed an initial 12-month deal.

4. Massimo Luongo

Massimo Luongo - The Australian has previously expressed a desire to stay at Wednesday, with his contract up this summer.

